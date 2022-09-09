Dichiarazione dei ministri delle Finanze di Italia, Francia, Germania, Olanda e Spagna sulla tassazione minima effettiva globale

Roma, 9 settembre 2022 – Il ministro dell’Economia e delle Finanze, Daniele Franco, il ministro francese dell’Economia, delle Finanze e della Sovranità industriale e digitale Bruno Le Maire, il ministro tedesco delle Finanze Christian Lindner, il ministro olandese delle Finanze Sigrid Kaag, e il ministro spagnolo dell’Economia e della Digitalizzazione Nadia Calviño, hanno rilasciato la seguente dichiarazione in merito alla tassazione minima effettiva globale.

Implementation of the global minimum effective taxation in 2023

As inflation hits heavily the spending power of our fellow citizens, companies must pay their fair share of the burden to alleviate the impact of the global energy crisis.

This is why we reaffirm today our strengthened commitment to swiftly implement the global minimum effective corporate taxation. It is a key lever for further tax justice through a more efficient fight against tax optimization and evasion.

At the June 2022 Ecofin, 26 out of 27 EU member states expressed their willingness to implement this important step towards tax justice, and our first goal remains to gather a consensus. Should unanimity not be reached in the next weeks, our governments are fully determined to follow through on our commitment. We stand ready to implement the global minimum effective taxation beginning 2023 and by any legal possible means. We are also fully engaged to complete the work on the better reallocation of taxing rights from huge global multinationals’ profits with the objective of signing a multilateral convention by mid-2023.

Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and industrial and digital Sovereignty of France

Nadia Calviño, Deputy Prime minister, Minister for Economy and Digitalization of Spain

Daniele Franco, Minister of the Economy and Finance of Italy

Christian Lindner, Federal Minister of Finance of Germany

Sigrid Kaag, Deputy prime minister and minister of Finance of the Netherlands